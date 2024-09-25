DPO for foolproof security of foreign tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The district police officer (DPO) Mardan Zahood Babar on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting of police officers and issued a directive to make the security of foreign tourists foolproof.

The meeting was attended by all Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) participated.

The DPO emphasised to make the security of foreign delegations more effective as per modern requirements and instructed the divisional SPs to make foolproof security plan before the visits of foreign dignitaries and tourists to the district.

It was reiterated in the meeting that the Mardan police and people would continue the best efforts to protect foreign visitors and guests.

