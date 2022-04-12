DPO for immediate action on complaints

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur District Police Officer Abid Nisar has stressed immediate action on complaints and petitions received in police stations.

He said this while holding an open katchehri at DPO Office.

A number of people visited the open katchehri and submitted their applications to the DPO.

The DPO marked 28 applications to SDPOs and SHOs of different police circles and police stations.

He said that it was the duty of the police department to ensure the safety of people and provision of justice to them.