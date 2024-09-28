Open Menu

DPO For Improving Investigation Process To Expedite Resolution Of Pending Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Saturday directed the investigation officers to expedite the resolution of pending cases by further improving the investigation process.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the investigation department officers which was attended by SSP Investigation Dera Muzamil Hussain Shah, DSP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi and investigation in-charges from various police stations.

All investigation in-charges briefed the meeting about the cases in their respective police stations. The meeting reviewed in detail the pending cases.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO emphasized that all investigation in-charges should enhance the investigative process in order to ensure strict punishment to the criminals. Moreover, he instructed that all the pending cases be completed within a week.

He opined that improving the investigation department would provide a greater relief to the citizens.

Nasir Mehmood commended the efforts of police force for maintaining peace. He said despite terrorism in the area, the police were fighting against criminals, drug dealers and smugglers besides fulfilling other emergency duties.

APP/akt

