DPO For Improving 'Pukaar 15' Service In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:25 PM

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

Pukaar 15 Sargodha have received total 74,594 calls during month of April in which 41,023 were fake calls while 9,688 were genuine calls and the callers were provided police services according to the nature of issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pukaar 15 Sargodha have received total 74,594 calls during month of April in which 41,023 were fake calls while 9,688 were genuine calls and the callers were provided police services according to the nature of issues.

In-charge Pukaar 15 centre Muhammad Mudassir said this during a monthly performance meeting of Rescue 15 here on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Sargodha Faisal Gulzar chaired the meeting.

He said that Rescue 15 was established to further improve public service delivery system, which not only made people easier to access the police but also police receive information about different issues in a timely manner. He stressed the need that public service should not be engage through fake and bogus calls for better performance.

DPO Faisal Gulzar directed the digital tracking system to take necessary steps for further improving the police response time.

