UrduPoint.com

DPO For Improving Security Situation, Indiscriminate Action Against Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DPO for improving security situation, indiscriminate action against criminals

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najmul Hassnain Liaquat Friday directed to improve security situation and ensure indiscriminate action against the criminals.

While presiding over a meeting at Dera Police Club here, the DPO reviewed the performance of all SHOs individually and said that holding this meeting was aimed to further improve security situation across the district.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers, SHOs and SDPOs of all the police stations of the district.

The DPO directed all the police officers to trace and arrest the absconders and wanted accused in the pending cases in the police stations as soon as possible.

He also instructed the SHOs of all police stations to speed up their movement, crackdown against criminals by taking indiscriminate action against them.

He said there was no room in the law for those who create disturbance in the peace, law and order in the society, adding that such elements should be dealt strictly.

The DPO directed all the SHOs to ensure maintaining the atmosphere of law and order at all costs. He also directed that those creating disturbance in the way of peace should be dealt with iron hands.

Apart from this, he directed to further improve the supervision duties at all the police stations and check posts, he directed.

He said the strong action should also be taken against drug dealers and smuggling.

The district police chief directed some SHOs, having poor performance, to improve their performance and submit a report in this regard within a week.

Related Topics

Police Poor Law And Order Criminals All From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.