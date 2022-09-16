DPO for improving security situation, indiscriminate action against criminals

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najmul Hassnain Liaquat Friday directed to improve security situation and ensure indiscriminate action against the criminals.

While presiding over a meeting at Dera Police Club here, the DPO reviewed the performance of all SHOs individually and said that holding this meeting was aimed to further improve security situation across the district.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers, SHOs and SDPOs of all the police stations of the district.

The DPO directed all the police officers to trace and arrest the absconders and wanted accused in the pending cases in the police stations as soon as possible.

He also instructed the SHOs of all police stations to speed up their movement, crackdown against criminals by taking indiscriminate action against them.

He said there was no room in the law for those who create disturbance in the peace, law and order in the society, adding that such elements should be dealt strictly.

The DPO directed all the SHOs to ensure maintaining the atmosphere of law and order at all costs. He also directed that those creating disturbance in the way of peace should be dealt with iron hands.

Apart from this, he directed to further improve the supervision duties at all the police stations and check posts, he directed.

He said the strong action should also be taken against drug dealers and smuggling.

The district police chief directed some SHOs, having poor performance, to improve their performance and submit a report in this regard within a week.