DPO for increasing patrolling on highways

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar has directed the officials concerned to increase police patrolling on highways and important roads passing through the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur emphasized the need for increasing the patrolling on highways and other important roads passing through the district and connecting it with other districts.

"Increasing police patrolling on roads will help in maintaining law and order," he said.

He said that police patrolling was part of the plan "Safe Bahawalpur". He said that he would inspect police patrolling on roads.