UrduPoint.com

DPO For Installation Of CCTV Camera, Walkthrough Gates At Majalis

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DPO for installation of CCTV camera, walkthrough gates at Majalis

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai on Monday directed officers concerned to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and use of metal detectors at all Majalis and mourning processions of the district during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements, the district police officer said that peace would be maintained during Muharram and law violators would be dealt with iron hands. He said that best security arrangements had been made across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that wall chalking and loud speakers would not be allowed in the district adding that strict monitoring was being made for this purpose.

The DPO added that police force was alert to deal any emergency like situation during Muharram. He said that timing, route and SOPs would be implemented at any cost. He urged the masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity or person around them.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

44 seconds ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.