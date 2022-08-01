DPO for installation of CCTV camera, walkthrough gates at Majalis

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai on Monday directed officers concerned to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and use of metal detectors at all Majalis and mourning processions of the district during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements, the district police officer said that peace would be maintained during Muharram and law violators would be dealt with iron hands. He said that best security arrangements had been made across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that wall chalking and loud speakers would not be allowed in the district adding that strict monitoring was being made for this purpose.

The DPO added that police force was alert to deal any emergency like situation during Muharram. He said that timing, route and SOPs would be implemented at any cost. He urged the masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity or person around them.