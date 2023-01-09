UrduPoint.com

DPO For Installation Of CCTV Cameras At Sensitive Places

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 07:24 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Naeem Aziz Sandhu directed all SDPOs and station house officers (SHOs) to install CCTV cameras at sensitive places in their respective areas under the plan to prevent any untoward incident.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the police department on Monday, the district police officer said that keeping in view the ongoing law and order situation in the country, foolproof security arrangements should be ensured in the district.

He directed officers concerned to install CCTV cameras at sensitive places, hotels and police stations to prevent any untoward incident.

He warned station house officers (SHOs) to improve performance in controlling crime in their respective areas otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against them over poor performance.

He said there would be zero tolerance on discipline and added that misuse of power and other illegal practices would not be tolerated at any cost.

He urged officers concerned to make a comprehensive plan for the eradication of crime from the district and directed them to launch a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and dacoit gangs, adding that strict action would be taken over negligence.

