DPO For Intensifying Crackdown On Anti-social Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Syed Mukhtar Shah chaired an anti-organized crime meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers of the district including SP Investigation, Divisional SPs, Circle SDPOs and station house officers.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the measures to curb crimes while keeping in view the current crime rate in the district.

In the meeting, it was directed to adopt an effective strategy for counter crimes and to speed up the measures to maintain the law and order situation. It was also directed to take practical steps to promote proactive and community policing.

DPO Torghar also directed to intensify targeted operations to better deal with proclaimed offenders and anti-social elements involved in criminal activities.

