DPO For Journalists' Support To Eliminate Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:31 PM

DPO for Journalists' support to eliminate crimes

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Arif Khan Saturday said that all available resources would be utilized for the safety of people in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Arif Khan Saturday said that all available resources would be utilized for the safety of people in the district.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Journalists led by Tank Press Club President Syed Shah Kundi and comprised Tank Press Club General Secretary Kifayat Paracha and other cabinet members including Tanvir Shah Kundi and Rizwan Baloch while DSP Rural Iqbal Baloch was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said he has issued directives not to let spare anyone who violate the public rule regulations and law.

He said it was his keen desire to eliminate all kinds of crimes from the district. He said the police jawans were always ready for any sacrifice for the sake of public safety.

While referring the role of media, Muhammad Arif said that media playing vital role in highlighting the real social issues, especially crimes and drug sellers and the police were taking action in the light of their reports and news stories. He sought full support of media in future to clean the district from criminals.

