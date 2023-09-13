Open Menu

DPO For Maintaining Peace, Narcotics Control In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DPO for maintaining peace, narcotics control in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Iftikhar Ali Shah on Wednesday said that additional personnel was sought to control the deteriorating situation in the district, especially in Bettani areas and crackdown on narcotics traffickers.

In a media statement, DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah expressed his efforts and heartfelt desire to see Tank especially Bettani areas prosper, crime rates decrease, and relief for the local population.

He disclosed the request to the IGP for additional police personnel to maintain peace in the area and control the situation which was approved.

It is worth mentioning here that Bettani elders recently held a grand meeting at Umer Ada regarding the worst law and order situation in Bettani circle which was attended by local elders, politicians, social figures, and media representatives, highlighting their concerns about the alarming security situation in Bettani areas.

The DPO assured the Bettani tribe that the maintenance of peace in the district is his priority and applauded the Bettani tribe for their support in controlling the law and order situation in the district.

The DPO further said that a crackdown on narcotics traffickers and other criminals has been launched and they will be dealt with iron hands.

