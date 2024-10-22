DPO For Maintaining Peace, Order In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan here on Tuesday visited different checking points in the district and ordered police officers concerned to take all possible measures for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the city.
According to police spokesman, the DPO paid a visit to different check points to review the security situation and arrangements made by the police keeping in view the prevailing security situation.
During the visit, the DPO inspected the steps taken by the police for ensuring the protection of people’s lives and property.
He directed to further improve the security measures.
He also lauded the efforts of policemen performing duties at the chowkis and stressed upon the need of further improving the contact with the people.
The DPO said that all the available resources must be utilized to ensure the safety citizens. He said the public protection was the top priority of the Tank police and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
He also suggested conducting workshops and campaigns for improving the relations with local community in order to enhance the people’s trust in the police.
