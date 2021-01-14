UrduPoint.com
DPO For Promoting Community Policing

Thu 14th January 2021

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Thursday stressed to promote community policing to help prevent crimes by encouraging communication between police and communities about their objectives and strategies

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Thursday stressed to promote community policing to help prevent crimes by encouraging communication between police and communities about their objectives and strategies.

While paying a surprise visit alongwith SDPO Alipur Khalid Rauf at Seetpur police station, he directed to register cases of visitors complainants without delay and negligence. He said provision of justice to common citizens must be ensured at all police stations working across the district.

According to police spokesman, DPO expressed reservation over not registering cases as per given facts and figures. He served show cause notice on SHO over said negligence on the spot.

He also paid visit to Alipur police station afterwards. He met with citizens after reviewing record of the police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

