DPO For Security Audit Of Banks, Financial Institutions

Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:53 PM





OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar on Monday ordered a security audit of banks, financial institutions, markets and shopping malls across the district.

He said that DSPs and SHOs concerned would be responsible for the security of banks, financial institutions and markets in their circle.

Giving directions to police officers across the district here on Monday, he said that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible, if security arrangements were not made under the government standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that SHOs should complete the security of banks, financial institutions, markets and shopping malls located in their respective areas under the SOPs.

Faisal Gulzar said that he would personally check the security, if there was any negligence was found and strict departmental action would be taken against the responsible under the police rules.

