DPO For Security To Life And Property Of People

Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:00 AM

DPO for security to life and property of people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal has urged police officials to ensure security to life and property of people across the district.

Muhammad Faisal who earlier performed his duties as SSP (Investigation) Rawalpindi was recently transferred and posted as District Police Officer Bahawalpur.

Talking to police officials at his office, he said that it was duty of officials and other personnel of the Police Department to ensure maintenance of law and order in areas coming under their jurisdiction.

He emphasized the need to accelerate speed in investigation into cases besides ensuring tracing out the whereabouts of the criminals who had hided themselves.

He said that probe into cases should be made purely on merit basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

