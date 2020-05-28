UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO For Settle Cases Under Investigation On Merit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:13 PM

DPO for settle cases under investigation on merit

District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar has directed the Police officers to settle the cases under investigation on merit, challans should be sent to the courts in time

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar has directed the Police officers to settle the cases under investigation on merit, challans should be sent to the courts in time.

In case of murder, challan should be sent as per rules adding that evidence and samples should be preserved and sent to forensic laboratory and chemical examiner for analysis in order to satisfy the relatives of the deceased and convict the culprits.These views were expressed by DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar while addressing a crime meeting with SDPOs and SHOs across the district.

He said that the criminals should take special action for the arrest of the Proclaimed offenders, take legal action against the foreclosure of their property and their shelter.He further said that besides getting information from the public on crime prevention, keep in touch with them, no one should be arrested without proof and take legal action against habitual and false petitioners.The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Malik Amitaz Mahmood and all SDPOs and SHOs.

Related Topics

Murder Police Sargodha Criminals All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PM to address an event being organized by Canadian ..

12 minutes ago

Over 400Mln People Gained Access to Electricity Si ..

1 second ago

Pakistan celebrates 22nd anniversary of successful ..

24 minutes ago

Man drown in river in Sargodha

43 seconds ago

NDMA's 1,127 teams conducting locust control opera ..

45 seconds ago

TCL Raises the Bar with its TCL 10 Smartphone Seri ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.