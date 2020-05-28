DPO for settle cases under investigation on merit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar has directed the Police officers to settle the cases under investigation on merit, challans should be sent to the courts in time.

In case of murder, challan should be sent as per rules adding that evidence and samples should be preserved and sent to forensic laboratory and chemical examiner for analysis in order to satisfy the relatives of the deceased and convict the culprits.These views were expressed by DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar while addressing a crime meeting with SDPOs and SHOs across the district.

He said that the criminals should take special action for the arrest of the Proclaimed offenders, take legal action against the foreclosure of their property and their shelter.He further said that besides getting information from the public on crime prevention, keep in touch with them, no one should be arrested without proof and take legal action against habitual and false petitioners.The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Malik Amitaz Mahmood and all SDPOs and SHOs.