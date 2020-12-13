UrduPoint.com
DPO For Special Arrangements To Control Street Crime

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem directed police officers to ensure special arrangements to control street crimes and vehicle theft.

Presiding over the crime meeting with all circle officers, SDPOs and SHOs of the district here on Sunday, Muhammad Ali Waseem said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police.

He directed officers concerned to complete under investigation cases as soon as possible in order to provide justice to masses.

He ordered to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and criminals without any discrimination. He warned officers that strict action would be taken against officers over negligence. He directed officers to increase patrolling in order to bring improvement in performance.

