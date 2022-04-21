UrduPoint.com

DPO For Strengthening Of Security For Ramzan, Eid Ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 05:07 PM

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr

District Police Officer (DPO) Thursday directed all SDPOs and SHOs to strengthen the security at all entry and exit points of the city for Ramzan and Eid ul Fitr to avert any untoward incident by anti state elements

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Thursday directed all SDPOs and SHOs to strengthen the security at all entry and exit points of the city for Ramzan and Eid ul Fitr to avert any untoward incident by anti state elements.

The DPO through a letter asked the SDPOs and SHO to start search and strike operations in the city and suburbs against the anti state elements, strengthen police patrolling in the city, keep eye on suspicious persons and activities and remain high alert.

He also directed the police officials to beef up security of mosques, educational institutions, bazaars and government installations to avert nefarious designs of the terrorists.

Related Topics

Police Alert All Government

Recent Stories

CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

1 minute ago
 Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pa ..

Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta R ..

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta Ramzan bazaars

2 minutes ago
 84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed ..

84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed in KP

2 minutes ago
 Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin- ..

Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin-cities

2 minutes ago
 New rates for daily use commodities fixed

New rates for daily use commodities fixed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.