DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Thursday directed all SDPOs and SHOs to strengthen the security at all entry and exit points of the city for Ramzan and Eid ul Fitr to avert any untoward incident by anti state elements.

The DPO through a letter asked the SDPOs and SHO to start search and strike operations in the city and suburbs against the anti state elements, strengthen police patrolling in the city, keep eye on suspicious persons and activities and remain high alert.

He also directed the police officials to beef up security of mosques, educational institutions, bazaars and government installations to avert nefarious designs of the terrorists.