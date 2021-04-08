DPO for strict action against fugitive, drug dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday directed the police officers to take stern action against the fugitives, drug dealers and other criminals to make the district a crime and drug-free area.

While chairing the monthly performance meeting at his office, the DPO said the implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be ensured keeping in view the situation created by the third wave of the pandemic.

In the meeting performance report of March also came under discussion which disclosed that during the crackdown against drug smugglers police recovered 52.374 KG Hashish, 12.625 KG Heroin, 771 bottles of liquor and 2.688 grams Ice while cases had also been registered against them under the drugs act.

Police recovered 2 Kalashnikov, 15 Shot Guns, 38 pistols, 698 rounds of different calibers during the search operations and registered cases under the illegal arms act.

Some 37 fugitives and 17 facilitators were arrested during combined search and strike operations in the district while snap checking was also conducted at 250 places.

The DPO directed police officers to place banners on all entry and exit points of the markets with precautionary measures, if shopkeepers do not wear face masks take strict action against them.

He said that all resources should be utilized to provide justice to the masses, take action against over speeding, illegal use of loudspeakers.