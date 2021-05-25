UrduPoint.com
DPO For Strict Action Against Fugitive,drug Dealers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

DPO for strict action against fugitive,drug dealers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Tuesday directed the police officers to take stern action against the fugitives, drug dealers and other criminals to make district Abbottabad a crime and drug-free area.

He expressed these views while chairing monthly crime review meetings at his office.

The DPO said that to cope with the situation created by the third wave of Coronavirus, to ensure the enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs issued by the Federal and provincial government by directing traders and masses.

In the meeting, performance report of March also came under discussion which disclosed that during the crackdown against drug smugglers police recovered 52.374 kg hashish, 12.625 kg heroin, 771 bottles of liquor and 2.

688 grams Ice and registered cases against them under the drugs act.

Police recovered 2 kalashnikoves, 15 shot guns, 38 pistols, 698 rounds of different calibers during the search operations and registered cases under the illegal arms act.

In the district during combined search and strike operations arrested 37 fugitives and 17 facilitators also conducted snap checking at 250 places of the district.

DPO while directing police officers said that place banners on all entry points and outside the markets with precautionary measures, if shopkeepers don't wear face masks take strict action against them.

He further said that utilize all resources to provide justice to the masses, take action against overspeeding, illegal use of loudspeakers.

