DPO for strict action against non-custom paid vehicles, smuggling

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood Monday directed strict action against non-custom paid vehicles and smuggling of goods through the district.

He directed the police officials to strengthen checking and security on police pickets at entry and exist points of the city for checking of non-custom paid vehicles and goods, adding that the smuggling of non-custom paid items was causing huge losses to national exchequer.

Earlier, SHO Darazinda during a crackdown took into custody non custom paid mini dumper and a car from Darazinda check post and handed over to custom authority.