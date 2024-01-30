DPO For Strict Implementation Over ECP's Code Of Conduct
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Tuesday said the strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Tuesday said the strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district.
He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and to implement the code of conduct issued by the ECP.
The meeting was attended by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP City Sharif Ullah Khan, DSP Rural Alamgir Khan, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, DSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tariq Saleem and other police officers.
The DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector incharges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.
He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the district.
In order to protect the life and property of the people, the police officers and officials on security duty at the polling stations should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons.
He said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured. Moreover, he instructed that the policemen on duty should behave politely with citizens.
The DPO also warned the participants that no police officer could take part in any kind of political activities apart from security duty otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
Youth office organizes session on career development
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi
FCCI disassociates itself from political posts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 20234 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA5 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad5 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari5 minutes ago
-
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins5 minutes ago
-
Youth office organizes session on career development5 minutes ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC5 minutes ago
-
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 25.90m from 615 defaulters on 138th day of recovery campaign4 minutes ago
-
Politics of revenge, hatred to be put to end: Bilawal15 minutes ago
-
Several apprehended amid conflict amongst students at MUST university5 minutes ago