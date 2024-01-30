District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Tuesday said the strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Tuesday said the strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and to implement the code of conduct issued by the ECP.

The meeting was attended by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP City Sharif Ullah Khan, DSP Rural Alamgir Khan, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, DSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tariq Saleem and other police officers.

The DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector incharges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the district.

In order to protect the life and property of the people, the police officers and officials on security duty at the polling stations should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons.

He said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured. Moreover, he instructed that the policemen on duty should behave politely with citizens.

The DPO also warned the participants that no police officer could take part in any kind of political activities apart from security duty otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against them.