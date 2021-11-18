UrduPoint.com

DPO For Strict Monitoring Of 15 Calls

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:33 PM

DPO for strict monitoring of 15 calls

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass has directed police officers to ensure monitoring of emergency helpline 15 calls in order to bring more improvement in its performance

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass has directed police officers to ensure monitoring of emergency helpline 15 calls in order to bring more improvement in its performance.

According to police spokesman, (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas during a visit to Sader police station on Thursday directed police officials for strict action against fake calls on emergency helpline 15.

He also said during his visit that he has already directed DSPs, SHOs and patrol officers to ensure proper action against them in this regard.

He urged citizen to avoid fake calls on emergency helpline 15 in order to avail quick response from the police department.

He lauded the results of "community policing" program in Khanewal district under which the awareness lectures were being delivered at mosques.

He said that "Community Policing" program was being extended at Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts of the region. He said that Multan region police was on top position across the province in controlling crime and gaining public trust.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Visit Khanewal Lodhran Vehari From Top

Recent Stories

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champion ..

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissan ..

Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissance

15 minutes ago
 Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Free eye camp held in Yazman

Free eye camp held in Yazman

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman Office disposes of applicatio ..

Provincial Ombudsman Office disposes of applications

4 minutes ago
 Indian police arrest protesting families of martyr ..

Indian police arrest protesting families of martyred civilians during raid in Sr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.