UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO For Strictly Implementation Of Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

DPO for strictly implementation of section 144

Mianwali DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that for saving the lives of the people district police will make sure the implementation of section 144 released by the interior department Punjab

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Mianwali DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that for saving the lives of the people district police will make sure the implementation of section 144 released by the interior department Punjab.

During visit to different parts of the city on Tuesday the DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that for strictly implementation of section police officers have been posted throughout the district adding that no relief will be given to the violators at any cost.

DPO said that government of Punjab has taken the security steps for the safety and protection of the citizens from the fatal effects of the coronavirus so it was necessary for all of us to make sure complete implementation on the directions of district administration.

He further said that Bazaars, Markets, Shopping plazas, Parks and every king of Public Transport will be remained close till April 07, 2020.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Mianwali April 2020 Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

District Supply Chain Management Committees meets ..

1 minute ago

Hearing in illegal plots allotments case adjourned ..

1 minute ago

Egypt imposes night-time curfew for two weeks: Pri ..

1 minute ago

1.3 mln retired employees to get pensions at doors ..

1 minute ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge videoleak case till ..

1 minute ago

Dwellers of Panah Gahas sensitized on precautions ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.