DPO for strictly implementation of section 144

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Mianwali DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that for saving the lives of the people district police will make sure the implementation of section 144 released by the interior department Punjab.

During visit to different parts of the city on Tuesday the DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that for strictly implementation of section police officers have been posted throughout the district adding that no relief will be given to the violators at any cost.

DPO said that government of Punjab has taken the security steps for the safety and protection of the citizens from the fatal effects of the coronavirus so it was necessary for all of us to make sure complete implementation on the directions of district administration.

He further said that Bazaars, Markets, Shopping plazas, Parks and every king of Public Transport will be remained close till April 07, 2020.