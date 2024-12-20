Open Menu

DPO Gives Away Cheques To Christian Employees

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DPO gives away cheques to Christian employees

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider expressed solidarity and affection for Christian employees by distributing special cheques among them and announcing holidays for Christmas.

He invited Christian staff to the police headquarters, where he emphasized the principles of islam that teach love, peace, and brotherhood. "We share in the joy of our Christian community on this special occasion," he said.

The DPO also highlighted the establishment of dedicated "Misaq Centers," staffed by members of the Christian community to address their issues efficiently and compassionately.

Meanwhile, under the DPO's directives, the police launched a rigorous crackdown on illegal activities to ensure safety and compliance with the law during the festive season.

In a significant operation by SHO Qasba Gujrat police station, Mehar Zulfiqar Ali, a large quantity of imported liquor intended for New Year celebrations was seized and the accused, Muhammad Aamir, was arrested and charged.

Similarly, Qureshi police station under the supervision of SHO Sabir Kalasra, conducted targeted operations, resulting in the recovery of 25 bottles of imported liquor from an accused, Muhammad Saleem. Separate raids led to the seizure of two pistols from suspects Sharif and Sajid Hussain. All accused have been apprehended, and cases have been registered against them.

