DPO gives away cheques to martyred cop’s family

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad gave away two cheques for Rs. 5 lakh each as dowry gifts to the widow of martyred constable Ali Akbar, for the marriage of his daughters.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said, "Our martyrs are the pride of the Punjab police."