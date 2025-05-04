DPO Gives Away Cheques To Martyred Cop’s Family
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad gave away two cheques for Rs. 5 lakh each as dowry gifts to the widow of martyred constable Ali Akbar, for the marriage of his daughters.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said, "Our martyrs are the pride of the Punjab police."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO gives away cheques to martyred cop’s family3 minutes ago
-
DPO visits gurdwara3 minutes ago
-
IBCC organizes awareness seminar on “Redefining Education: Transition from Rote Learning through A ..3 minutes ago
-
Constable laid to rest3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan decides to brief UNSC on regional situation3 minutes ago
-
Minister holds open court in Daska3 minutes ago
-
One dead, several injured as Rawalpindi bound coaster crashes in Galliyat3 minutes ago
-
Nation united against India's nefarious designs: Abdul Khabir Azad13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires lasting peace in region: PA Speaker13 minutes ago
-
DC visits SWMC head office13 minutes ago
-
Pak army always ready for challenges: Aleem Khan13 minutes ago
-
IBKA Welfare Organization organized free medical camp in Tando Adam23 minutes ago