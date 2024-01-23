DPO Gives Cash Prizes To Policemen In Dera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Tuesday gave away cash prizes to police personnel who had valiantly repulsed a terrorist attack on Abbas Shaeed police check post.
The DPO awarded the prizes to the police jawans during his visit to the checkpost where he also took stock of security arrangements.
He lauded the performance and bravery of police personnel who had successfully foiled an attack on the checkpost and forced the terrorists to retreat.
He also met with the police personnel on duty and issued necessary directives regarding security
Speaking on the occasion, he said that protection of properties and lives of citizens was the top priority of police that were playing a frontline role against terrorism and effectively eliminating crimes.
APP/slm
