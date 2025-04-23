Open Menu

DPO Gujrat Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustanser Atta Bajwa held an open court in Lalamusa to hear and address public complaints

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustanser Atta Bajwa held an open court in Lalamusa to hear and address public complaints.

A large number of citizens from surrounding areas participated in the session and apprised the DPO of their individual and community issues.

Responding promptly, DPO Gujrat issued on-the-spot directives to the officers concerned for immediate resolution of problems.

Dr Bajwa said that public service is top priority of the Police Department, and holding open courts aims to ensure timely and accessible justice for people.

