DPO Gujrat holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Meher Muhammad Riaz held an open court in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kakrali to hear public complaints and ensure their timely redress.

A large number of citizens participated and apprised the DPO of their issues.

The DPO listened to each complainant individually and issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for immediate resolution.

The initiative aimed to improve community engagement and enhance police service delivery.