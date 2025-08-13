DPO Gujrat Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq organised an open court at the DPO Complex to hear and address public grievances.
A large number of citizens attended to present complaints regarding policing, law and order, and other related matters.
The DPO heard each complainant individually and issued on-the-spot instructions to relevant officers for prompt action.
He reiterated the police department’s commitment to resolving issues swiftly and ensuring justice for all.
