DPO Hands Over 'Shuhada Package' Cheaques To Heirs Of Martyred Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DPO hands over 'Shuhada Package' cheaques to heirs of martyred cops

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib on Thursday handed over cheaques of 'Shuhada Package' to the heirs of the cops who had embraced martyrdom.

According to police spokesman, the DPO met with the families of Inspector Muhammad Ramzan Baloch, Constable Wali Muhammad (Levies), Constable Khan Bahadur (ESM) who were martyred of Dera Police in his office.

The DPO handed over cheques worth distributed Rs 10 million each among the families of Martyrs.

On this occasion, the DPO said that today's peace was due to the sacrifices of our martyrs. "I can never forget the sacrifices of my martyrs," he added.

The district police chief said that he always consider the families of martyrs as his own family.

He said the doors of his office were always open to the families of Martyred policemen.

In the end, tributes were also paid to the martyrs of Dera Police.

