DPO Hangu Transferred
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A grand farewell ceremony was organized in honor of the outgoing District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Khalid Khan.
The ceremony was held at the Police Club Kohat, in which Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat, Abbas Majeed
Marwat, Commissioner, Mutasim Billah Shah, DPO Kohat, Dr. Zahidullah and newly appointed DPO Hangu Khanzeb, including other
police officers were present.
During the ceremony, the RPO paid tributes to the professional services of the outgoing SSP Khalid Khan and said that the SP as DPO Hangu, performed his duties with utmost honesty, dedication and professionalism.
He played an exemplary role in maintaining law and order in the district and promoting people-friendly policing.
During the ceremony, honorary shields and commemorative souvenirs were presented to the outgoing DPO , while the participating officers also appreciated his services and expressed their best wishes.
APP/azq/378
