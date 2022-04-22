UrduPoint.com

DPO Hangu Visits City Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikram Ullah Khan Friday visited City Police Station and its various sections.

Ikram Ullah checked the records of the police station and inquired about the working of different sections.

He directed the staff to work with dedication and professionalism and come up to the expectations of people.

The DPO also met with the prisoners in lockup and was apprised about their problems. Furthermore, he instructed the staff to facilitate the prisoners in the holy month of Ramazan and provide them food items on time.

