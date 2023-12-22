Open Menu

DPO Haripur Assures Foolproof Security For Christmas Festivities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 07:18 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A delegation from the Christian community in Haripur led by Dr Irfan Naseer Friday called on District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan to discuss security arrangements and ensure a smooth celebration.

The agenda included briefing the DPO on the planned Christmas ceremonies and outlining the necessary security measures.

During the meeting, DPO Muhammad Umar Khan reassured the delegation of the Haripur police's commitment to implementing foolproof security measures for all programs associated with the Christmas celebrations.

He pledged the utilization of all necessary resources to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Christian community.

Emphasizing the principle of equality among religions, DPO Haripur expressed the importance of fair treatment and the promotion of religious harmony. He highlighted the commitment of the Haripur police force to uphold these principles during the festive season.

In a symbolic gesture of unity and goodwill, DPO Haripur concluded the meeting by joining the Christian community delegation in cutting the Christmas cake, signifying solidarity and mutual respect.

