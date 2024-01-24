DPO Haripur chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Haripur, Mohammad Umar Khan, chaired the monthly crime meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the individual performance of police officers.

The meeting also discussed the future action plans in accordance with the arrests of criminals, particularly those proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, and other heinous crimes.

DPO Haripur, Mohammad Umar Khan, while addressing the police officers, emphasized working as a team to eradicate crimes throughout the district. Safeguarding the lives and property of the public and maintaining a peaceful environment are our collective responsibilities.

He also directed that Circle officers should conduct operations based on immediate grounds for the apprehension of individuals involved in advertisements and criminals, coordinating and overseeing all activities themselves to reduce the crime rate visibly.

The DPO was ordered to take strict action against individuals involved in drug trafficking and other ethical crimes. Stringent actions under the law should be taken against suspicious persons within the jurisdiction of their respective police stations, addressing illegal residences, inadequate security arrangements at important locations, and violations of the Loudspeaker Act.

The meeting was attended by APP Investment Haripur, Amjad Hussain Khan, all Circle SDPOs, DSP Investments, DSP Traffic, DSP Legal, SHOs, In-Charge Traffic, all Inspection Staff, In-Charge Check Posts, and the Head of Branches.