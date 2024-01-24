Open Menu

DPO Haripur Chairs Monthly Crime Meeting To Review Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DPO Haripur chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Haripur, Mohammad Umar Khan, chaired the monthly crime meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the individual performance of police officers.

The meeting also discussed the future action plans in accordance with the arrests of criminals, particularly those proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, and other heinous crimes.

DPO Haripur, Mohammad Umar Khan, while addressing the police officers, emphasized working as a team to eradicate crimes throughout the district. Safeguarding the lives and property of the public and maintaining a peaceful environment are our collective responsibilities.

He also directed that Circle officers should conduct operations based on immediate grounds for the apprehension of individuals involved in advertisements and criminals, coordinating and overseeing all activities themselves to reduce the crime rate visibly.

The DPO was ordered to take strict action against individuals involved in drug trafficking and other ethical crimes. Stringent actions under the law should be taken against suspicious persons within the jurisdiction of their respective police stations, addressing illegal residences, inadequate security arrangements at important locations, and violations of the Loudspeaker Act.

The meeting was attended by APP Investment Haripur, Amjad Hussain Khan, all Circle SDPOs, DSP Investments, DSP Traffic, DSP Legal, SHOs, In-Charge Traffic, all Inspection Staff, In-Charge Check Posts, and the Head of Branches.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Circle Haripur Criminals All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

37 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

1 hour ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

2 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

16 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

16 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan