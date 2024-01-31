Open Menu

DPO Haripur Conducts Inspection To Review Election Preparations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Mohammad Umar Khan Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of several polling stations and the steering room, evaluating the prevailing security conditions.

DPO was accompanied by Deputy Commissioners, also inspected the steering room at Post Graduate College.

During the inspection, DSP City Abdul Ghaffar Khan and SHO TIP police station Mian Liaqat were also present.

The DPO examined the security arrangements of the steering room and issued directives to police officers regarding enhanced security measures. The visit underscores the proactive measures taken by Haripur police to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and maintain a secure environment for all stakeholders involved.

