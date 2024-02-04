DPO Haripur Directs To Ensure Peaceful Conduct Of General Elections 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Muhammad Omar Khan Sunday chaired a meeting to address the issues and ensure peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024.
Haripur Police have prioritized the implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guarantee the organization of the electoral process.
The meeting reviewed the security arrangements, encompassing the Election Security Plan and other pertinent issues.
DPO Haripur emphasized that adherence to the Election Commission's guidelines and SOPs remains the prime focus of Haripur Police, who are leaving no stone unturned in deploying available resources effectively.
With the upcoming elections which will be held on February 8, voters are assured of a secure environment to exercise their franchise.
The police force will conduct regular patrols at all polling stations, monitoring CCTV cameras to uphold security standards.
Station House Officers (SHOs) will brief officers on their election security duties, while security zones outside polling stations will be established to foster a conducive atmosphere
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day9 minutes ago
-
Election activities in NA- 200, PS-24 gain momentum10 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir day across northern Sindh39 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani during elections39 minutes ago
-
Happy Day School System hold Annual Science & Arts Exhibition Program 202439 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO review arrangements for upcoming elections in Tank39 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Press Club awards lifetime membership to caretaker CM Punjab49 minutes ago
-
Pak HC calls upon ensuring Kashmiris’ right to self determination49 minutes ago
-
6 kite dealers arrested50 minutes ago
-
Citizens to express solidarity with Kashmiris59 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital to strengthen country: Murtaza Solangi59 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements to facilitate tourists59 minutes ago