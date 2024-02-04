DPO Haripur directs to ensure peaceful conduct of general elections 2024

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Muhammad Omar Khan Sunday chaired a meeting to address the issues and ensure peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024.

Haripur Police have prioritized the implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guarantee the organization of the electoral process.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements, encompassing the Election Security Plan and other pertinent issues.

DPO Haripur emphasized that adherence to the Election Commission's guidelines and SOPs remains the prime focus of Haripur Police, who are leaving no stone unturned in deploying available resources effectively.

With the upcoming elections which will be held on February 8, voters are assured of a secure environment to exercise their franchise.

The police force will conduct regular patrols at all polling stations, monitoring CCTV cameras to uphold security standards.

Station House Officers (SHOs) will brief officers on their election security duties, while security zones outside polling stations will be established to foster a conducive atmosphere