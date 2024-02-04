Open Menu

DPO Haripur Directs To Ensure Peaceful Conduct Of General Elections 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DPO Haripur directs to ensure peaceful conduct of general elections 2024

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Muhammad Omar Khan Sunday chaired a meeting to address the issues and ensure peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024.

Haripur Police have prioritized the implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guarantee the organization of the electoral process.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements, encompassing the Election Security Plan and other pertinent issues.

DPO Haripur emphasized that adherence to the Election Commission's guidelines and SOPs remains the prime focus of Haripur Police, who are leaving no stone unturned in deploying available resources effectively.

With the upcoming elections which will be held on February 8, voters are assured of a secure environment to exercise their franchise.

The police force will conduct regular patrols at all polling stations, monitoring CCTV cameras to uphold security standards.

Station House Officers (SHOs) will brief officers on their election security duties, while security zones outside polling stations will be established to foster a conducive atmosphere

Related Topics

Election Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Haripur February Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

18 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

18 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

18 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

18 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

18 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

18 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

18 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

18 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

18 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan