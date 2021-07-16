UrduPoint.com
DPO Haripur Issues Certificate Of Appointment To ETEA Qualified Constables

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zubair Friday following the transparency and merit in the hiring of police officials issued a certificate of appointment to 52 policemen and women who have qualified Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) test.

According to the details, 52 persons including 6 women and 46 men were elected through the ETEA test and after receiving the certificate of appointment became a part of the KPK police force.

DPO Haripur congratulated newly appointed policemen and women and said that all 52 males and females have been selected purely on merit and it was hoped that they would perform their duties with religious zeal to raise the flag of the police department.

He further said that during the duty police force should be careful, behave with the applicants and visitors with good manners, which would give a sense of security to the masses. The police force is a disciplined institution, we have a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption and ethics, adding the DPO said.

Kashif Zubair directed the newly appointed police force to ensure the security of life and property of the residents as per the vision of KP police.

More Stories From Pakistan

