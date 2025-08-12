DPO Haripur orders indiscriminate action against criminal elements

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, has directed police officers to dedicate all efforts towards maintaining law and order, eliminating crime, and addressing public grievances.

The directives came during a meeting on overall security arrangements across the district, which was chaired by the DPO and attended by all SDPOs, SHOs, the In-charge Traffic, and office staff.

He instructed for indiscriminate action against drug dealers, aerial firing, and other criminal elements, and emphasized strict adherence to provincial government directives regarding the movement and activities of Afghan refugees.

During the session, Farhan Khan reviewed the performance of police officers and assessed the district’s crime situation in detail.

The DPO further stressed that security of ongoing foreigner projects in the district is a top priority, ordering regular checks on police personnel deployed at these sites. He also called for enhanced patrolling, search-and-strike operations, and stricter checking at security posts, warning that no leniency would be shown towards criminal elements.