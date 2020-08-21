DPO Haripur reviews proposed routes of Muharram processions

(@FahadShabbir)

Haripur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar along with other police officers Friday inspected the specified routes for Muharram processions in Haripur and get detailed briefing about security arrangements and gave instructions.

On this occasion, he also visited Khalabat Township and other places besides the main procession to be held in Haripur inner city.

He said that all resources were being utilized for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

He said that organizers of processions must cooperate with the administration and the peace committee while enforcing the time limit.

Better arrangements have been made to ensure foolproof security to the processions, he added.