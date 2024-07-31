Open Menu

DPO Haripur Stresses Strict Action To Check Electricity Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DPO Haripur stresses strict action to check electricity theft

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Sulaiman Zafar on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with WAPDA officers to tackle the growing problem of power theft in the district.

According to DPO Office, during the meeting, officials reviewed cases of electricity theft and discussed strategies to combat the problem.

DPO Sulaiman Zafar emphasized the need for strict action against those involved in electricity theft and the "Kunda mafia".

The DPO instructed officers to take prompt action against electricity theft, imposing fines and other legal penalties on those caught.

Police officers have been directed to respond quickly to complaints of electricity theft and work closely with WAPDA officials to tackle the issue.

The meeting was aimed to strengthen collaboration between WAPDA and police officials to curb electricity theft and ensure a fair and stable power supply in the region.

