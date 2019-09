(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar has suspended SHO Dera Din Panah Farooq Afaq for his disrespectful attitude towards complainants and visitors.

Police said on Friday the DPO received complaints about rude attitude of the said police official and suspended him.

DSP headquarters Saadullah Khan was appointed to hold further inquiry against Farooq Afaq.