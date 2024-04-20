Open Menu

DPO Hears Cops Appeals

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal kamran on Saturday held an orderly room meeting and listened to 29 appeals of officials.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO declared 23 appeals satisfactory while six were rejected.

Faisal Kamran also ordered restoration of the services of three police constables and directed them to report to the Police Lines.

