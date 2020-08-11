UrduPoint.com
DPO Hold Meeting With District Peace Committee

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Faisal Gulzar with the members of District Peace Committee and Ulema in connection with Muharram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Faisal Gulzar with the members of District Peace Committee and Ulema in connection with Muharram.

During the meeting, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that the peace committee played an important role in maintaining law and order situation and together we will ensure peace in Muharram,adding that implementation of corona SOPs, government directives on processions and meetings would be ensured.

He asked to Ulema to cooperate with the police to ensure law and order in the current situation in the country.

