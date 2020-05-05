UrduPoint.com
DPO Hold Meeting With Elders Of Sarki Laughar Tribes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

District Police Officer Karak Nawsher Khan Mohmand held a key meeting with the elders of the Sarki Laughar tribes to clear the areas as it was being used for drug trafficking and sorted the help of the elders

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Karak Nawsher Khan Mohmand held a key meeting with the elders of the Sarki Laughar tribes to clear the areas as it was being used for drug trafficking and sorted the help of the elders.

While addressing the elders Jirga of Sarki Laughar tribes Government High school Sarki Laughar regarding the prevention of drug trafficking and other crimes, DPO Karak Nawsher Khan Mohmand said that it was our collective responsibility to protect our children by helping the police against such criminals those were playing with the future of our youth.

DSP Headquarters Ismail Khan Marwat, DSP Nusrat Zahir Rehman, SHO Asif Sharif in-charge DSB Mushtaq Khan, Malik Rehman Gul, Retired Inspector Ghani Khan, Masti Khan, Mehraban Shah, Tajuddin, Rehman Gul, Din Badshah, Shah Mir Khan, Awaz Gul, Ehsanullah, Gul Zarin, Mir Hassan, Lal Badshah, Mir Faraz Ali Nawab and others were also present.

During the meeting, DPO Karak Nawsher Khan Mohmand said that most of the public complaints about drugs were related to Sarki Laughar.

A few people from Sarki Laughar are bringing disrepute to your entire area, against whom the police have started working on a strategy.

"We need the support of your leaders to root out drug trafficking because those who push the future of our children into darkness are the enemies of us," DPO said. "We must all work together against them, otherwise, our promising younger generation will be a disgrace to the nation," he added.

"Let us all pledge to play our part in bringing the elements involved in drug trafficking to justice," he requested the elders. At the meeting, the elders of Sarki Luaghar reiterated to DPO Karak that they would continue their full cooperation with the police in the fight against drug trafficking and the ongoing fight against it. "We will provide full support and assistance to the leaders in our area by supporting the police," the elders added.

