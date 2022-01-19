District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran held an open court at his office here Wednesday and listened to the complaints

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran held an open court at his office here Wednesday and listened to the complaints.

As many as 39 citizens had submitted written applications related to the police.

DPO issued instructions to the concerned police officials regarding solution of the complaints.

The DPO said that the citizens who visited the open court in cold and foggy weather are respectable to me.

He instructed the concerned officials on phone calls for redressal of problems being faced by people.

He said that protection of lives and property of people was the prime responsibility of police.