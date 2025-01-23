DPO Holds An Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi held an open court
at Bhagtanwala police station on Thursday.
The DPO issued orders to officers to redress complaints on merit while orders were also
issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.
