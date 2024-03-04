DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a crime meeting with Additional SP, SP Investigation and DSPs, SHOs of the entire district late at last night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a crime meeting with Additional SP, SP Investigation and DSPs, SHOs of the entire district late at last night.

DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal distributed cheques among the officers for their good performance.

He has set deadlines according to the nature of the cases in order to control crimes like kite mafia, drug trafficking, arrest of wanted and fugitive accused and recovery of stolen goods.

Orders were issued to complete the target within the time frame and to solve the cases on merit.