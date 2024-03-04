DPO Holds Crime Meeting With Police Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a crime meeting with Additional SP, SP Investigation and DSPs, SHOs of the entire district late at last night
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a crime meeting with Additional SP, SP Investigation and DSPs, SHOs of the entire district late at last night.
DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal distributed cheques among the officers for their good performance.
He has set deadlines according to the nature of the cases in order to control crimes like kite mafia, drug trafficking, arrest of wanted and fugitive accused and recovery of stolen goods.
Orders were issued to complete the target within the time frame and to solve the cases on merit.
Recent Stories
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor2 minutes ago
-
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly10 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy8 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University8 minutes ago
-
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair8 minutes ago
-
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 2224 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises24 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal24 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub24 minutes ago
-
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala22 minutes ago
-
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned22 minutes ago
-
PNQAHE Inaugurates 4th Annual International Conference5 minutes ago