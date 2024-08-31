DPO holds introductory meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq held an introductory meeting with the police officers at Police Lines, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, the DPO, accompanied by SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas, held a meeting with DSP Headquarters, DSP Traffic and In-charge Branches. He directed the police officers to perform their duties dedicatedly and honestly.