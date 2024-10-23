Open Menu

DPO Holds “Khuli Kachehri”

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DPO holds “Khuli Kachehri”

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Sahiwal, Faisal Shehzad on Wednesday held "Khuli Kachehri” (Open Court) in Shahkot Police Station and listened people’s issues.

DSP, Taseer Riaz Cheema, SHOs and Investigation Officers were present on the occasion.

The people registered 18 complaints.

The DPO directed the concerned officers to resolve them on priority to provide prompt reliefs to the people.

Addressing on the occasion Faisal Shehzad said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Khuli Kachehries were being organized to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

He said ensuring security to people’s lives and properties was the prime duty of the police and directed the force to utilize all available resources to facilitate the people.

